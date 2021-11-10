Manchester police report multiple scams in the area

Manchester Police Department has issued a release concerning multiple scams and attempted scams in the area over the past few weeks – noting it is not unusual to see increased scam attempts around the holidays. Below is the full release from MPD:
The Manchester Police Department is receiving an uptick in reported scams and scam attempts. It is not unusual for this activity to increase around the Holiday Season. We are taking reports on numerous types of scam attempts, some of which have been successful. Generally, there is not a way to determine where the phone call and/or the money come from or is being sent to. Keep in mind, it is unlikely that your financial institution is going to accept any responsibility for you being scammed and or cashing/sending a fraudulent check. It is possible that the caller will request that you go to a local store and purchase gift cards or other type of cash cards – in return they want you to provide them with the numbers on the cards. All of the above are likely scams, and the chances of your money being returned is unlikely. Below is a list of type of scams that we are seeing reported:
- Callers posing as bondsmen needing money for a family member in jail.
- Callers posing as Law Enforcement and offering to handle arrest warrants via cash trade-off.
- Callers posing as a representative of the IRS needing money for unpaid taxes.
- Receiving fraudulent check in the mail; cashing it and sending a % of the money to a certain person.
- Conversations online that lead to a relationship in which the unknown person starts to request money.
The examples listed above are some common scams that we continue to see. Please remember, If it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably not true. Additionally, there are NO LAW ENFORCEMENT agencies that will request money over the phone. Don’t allow yourself to be a victim of any type of scams.
Suspect a SCAM? AARP’s Fraud Helpline can help. If you suspect you are being targeted by a scam, call AARP’s toll-free helpline: 877-908-3360. AARP is providing these fraud prevention resources to members and non-members. As always, you can reach out to the Manchester Police Department for advice or a report at 931-728-2099.