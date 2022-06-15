Manchester Police remind citizens what roads to avoid during Bonnaroo

Bonnaroo 2022 officially begins Thursday, June 16, 2022. After not hosting the festival since 2019 (COVID / Flooding), locals seem to be out of practice regarding traffic patterns and the many newcomers who have moved to Manchester have not experienced the festival.
Traffic is generally heaviest on Wednesday and early Thursday before the festival begins.
Manchester Police Department released the following information reminding motorists what areas to avoid:
**Powers Road will be closed to all traffic, except for those that have an ID showing their address in that area. If you live on Powers Road, you will need to access your residence from McKellar Drive. New Bushy Branch Road (from Powers Road to Shed Road) will remain closed throughout the weekend.
**Kimberly Lane will be closed. If you live on Kimberly Lane you will be required to show proof of residency. All other traffic on Kimberly Lane is strictly event traffic.
**Campground Road (past KOA Campground) is closed to thru traffic.
**Per usual, you can expect heavy, congested traffic in the areas near Walmart and on McMinnville Highway and Ragsdale Road. Generally, the immediate secondary roads to these areas are open, but heavy traffic is likely present.
Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) will be responsible for all exit ramps on Interstate 24. The MPD is dedicated to minimizing the inconvenience for our residents. If you have additional questions, you can call 728-9555 and request to speak to an on duty supervisor. As always, plan accordingly and allow yourself a few extra minutes for travel. Thank you for your understanding.