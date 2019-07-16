Manchester Police officers run over 30 miles this week to raise awareness for Special Olympics

Manchester Police Department chief Mark Yother and officers were at it again Monday, logging another “patch run.”
Officers from day and night shifts started running the 16-mile route Sunday night from Manchester City Hall to the Wartrace Police Department and then continued 11 more miles Monday to the Shelbyville Police Department and Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. They also went another five miles to the Bell Buckle Police Department.
These runs are designed to bring awareness to the local special olympics. To donate, you can call the Manchester Police Department at 931-728-2099.