Manchester police need help locating runaway juvenile

Manchester authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile. On Friday, March 6, Abigail Raider did not return home from school. She was last seen wearing a neon shirt, dark blue jeans and white Air Force Ones Nike Shoes. She also wears black framed eyeglasses. According to Rader’s mom, she could be in the Smyrna area. Abigail Raider is a white female with brown eyes and brown hair, standing approximately 5’7” and weighing 120 pounds. You can see photos of her on our website. If you know any information regarding Abigail, contact the Manchester Police Department immediately at 931-728-9555.