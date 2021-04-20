Manchester Police need help identifying subjects in two incidents

Manchester Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify individuals in two separate incidents.
There is a photo of a small, white extended-cab pickup truck that was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident at Murphy Oil on April 10.
Police also need help identifying three individuals – a white female and two white males – who were involved in a shoplifting incident at Walmart.
If anyone has information regarding either incident, contact MPD investigator Ben Sneed at 931-728-2099.