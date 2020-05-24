Manchester police need help finding runaway 13-year old

The Manchester Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a runaway 13-year old juvenile.
According to police, Lillie Arianna Seymour, age 13, reportedly left her home with her 19-year old brother at approximately 3:30 a.m. early Sunday morning, May 24.
Seymour has dark brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with black dots and a pair of shorts. She reportedly left with her brother, Ronald Joseph Seymour, Jr., who is 19 and has light brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, contact the Manchester Police Department immediately at 931-728-2099 or 931-728-9555.
(Below photos show missing female and 19-year old brother)