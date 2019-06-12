«

Update: Manchester Police Locate Two Explosive Devices

Emergency crews on the scene where Manchester Police found two explosives on Wednesday morning.. Photo by Tiffany Clutter

Manchester Police were called to Walker St Wednesday morning where according to Chief Investigator Jackie Matheny confirmed for WMSR News that an explosive device was found. The investigator said that a Coffee County Jail trustee found the device in a ditch near the Coffee County Highway Department. A second explosive device was located a short distance from the first one.
People within a 300-foot area of the location were asked to leave the area for safety reasons.
Matheny said they do not believe this has anything to do with Bonnaroo. Police consider this to be an isolated incident.
Manchester Police called for assistance from the Tennessee Bomb and Arson Unit to safely dispose of the devices at an offsite location. Manchester Police, ATF and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are working together in the investigation.
Matheny stated the investigation would go on for several hours.
Matheny statement to WMSR News: