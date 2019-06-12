Update: Manchester Police Locate Two Explosive Devices
People within a 300-foot area of the location were asked to leave the area for safety reasons.
Matheny said they do not believe this has anything to do with Bonnaroo. Police consider this to be an isolated incident.
Manchester Police called for assistance from the Tennessee Bomb and Arson Unit to safely dispose of the devices at an offsite location. Manchester Police, ATF and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are working together in the investigation.
Matheny stated the investigation would go on for several hours.
Matheny statement to WMSR News: