Manchester Police Dept. warns of new phone scam in area

Manchester Police Department officials have a telephone scam to tell you about. According to MPD, multiple residents in the area have reported receiving calls that advise the recipient that their social security number has been used fraudulently.
The intended victim is then advised that their current social security number is being suspended, until a new one can be made available. Personal information is being requested by the caller in an attempt to resolve the fabricated situation.
Manchester Police urge you not to provide personal information to any caller over the phone. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Manchester Police at 931-728-2099.