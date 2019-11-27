Manchester Police Department, Jefferson’s partner for ‘Eat to Earn’

If you would like to contribute to a good cause while also eating a good meal, the Manchester Jefferson’s Restaurant is hosting a “Eat to Earn” event on Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. until closing.
For that time period, Jefferson’s will donate a percentage of sales to the Manchester Police Department for the department’s annual Christmas Angel Tree program. The department adopts nearly 80 Christmas angels. Jefferson’s is located on Relco Drive.
You can also make monetary donations to the police department for their angel tree purchases at City Hall – 200 W. Fort St. in Manchester.