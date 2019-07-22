Manchester Police Department invite all youth to come to the pool, ‘cool down with a cop’

The Manchester Police Department and Manchester Recreation Center are inviting children of all ages to come out to the outdoor pool at the recreation center from 6:15-8:15 on August 7 for free to hang out with the Manchester Police Department in what is been called – cool down with a cop.
The Manchester Police Department will be on hand to interact with the area youth and there will be free popsicles, as well. There is no admission and the event is completely free, no memberships or gate fee. Parents should be accompanied by an adult.