Manchester Police Department hosts retirement ceremony for canine officer

Manchester Police Department held a retirement ceremony for one of its canine officers Friday at City Hall.
After serving the department for five years, canine Roccon was officially retired by the department. The department obtained the dog in 2015 from the Lewisburg Police Department as a donation. Bradford Health Services sponsored a lunch, complete with dog treats, food and a cake for the occasion. Officer Dale Robertson served as Roccon’s handler.
The police department recently swore in two new canine officers – Nalty, who will work with officer Daryn Gadeken, and Storm, who will work alongside officer Derek Bowles.
(Photo caption: Canine officer Roccon is pictured with handler Dale Robertson (far right) and family during his retirement ceremony Friday, January 24, 2020 at Manchester City Hall.)