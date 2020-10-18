Manchester Police Department captain found dead

Manchester Police Department Captain Chris Patterson was found dead Friday afternoon.
Patterson was found near his truck, dead of a single gunshot wound.
Patterson was a longtime veteran of the Manchester Police Department.
Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott said the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Coffee County District Attorney’s office are investigating.
“The body was sent for an autopsy. I’m told that may take place Monday, so we may have a preliminary report by Monday,” said Northcott.
(Pictured, MPD Captain Chris Patterson with the late Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman)