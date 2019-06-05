Manchester Police Creates Fundraiser for Special Olympics
Chief Yother ran 4.5 miles on Wednesday to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and was given a department patch by Sgt. Daniel Ray.
The goal is to run from the Manchester Police Department to several surrounding departments and obtain their department patch. This is an effort to raise awareness and money for Special Olympics.
If you would like to donate, contact Chief Yother or Assistant Chief Adam Floied at the Manchester Police Department, 931-728-2099. They would be happy to pick up any donation and present them to the local Special Olympics.
Chief Yother will be running 12 miles this Friday to Tullahoma Police Department.