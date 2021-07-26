Manchester Parks and Recreation Center to begin after school program

The Manchester Parks and Recreation Center will begin a children’s after school program for this upcoming school year.
The program will begin August 2nd and students will be transported to the Rec Center after school every day for the month of August, every Friday from September through May, and days when school dismisses early.
This program is for Kindergarten through 5th grade and is from 3:15 p.m.-6 p.m. The fee is $40 for afternoons and an additional $5 per day for early dismissal and full days. Students must pre-register and spots are limited. You can register at the Rec Center.
The activities include group games, swimming, board games, sports, snacks, and youth wellness time.
You can contact the Manchester Recreation Center for more information.