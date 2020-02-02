Manchester parks 1 of 8 in nation to get grant

The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department is one of only eight groups across the entire country to be awarded a grant from the National Recreation and Parks Association.
This is a “Fit and Strong” grant that will pay for training the Manchester Recreation Department instructors and for materials to offer the program to the public for free. Fit and Strong Is designed for persons with lower extremity pain and stiffness.
There are 24 classes at 90 minutes long – these include 60 minutes of physical activity and 30 minutes of group health education. These classes will start March 9. For more information, contact the Manchester Recreation Department at 931-728-0273.
Other departments that received this grant are located in Deleware, Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon and Virginia.