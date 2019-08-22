Manchester natives to take stage at Lynchburg fest Friday, Saturday

The Lynchburg Music Fest begins Friday and runs through Saturday. There are a few local musical talents who will be on the stages at the festival. Manchester’s very own Macy Tabor will actually begin the festival with a quick 15 minute set from 12-12:15 p.m. Friday on the Jack Daniels Stage. Manchester’s Sarah Pearson will also be on the Jack Daniels Stage from 1-1:15 p.m.
Later in the day on the JD Visitors Center Stage, Tabor will perform from 1:30 until 2:30 and Pearson returns to the stage from 2:45-4 p.m.
On Saturday, Becky Buller Band will play from 1:45 until 2:30. Sarah Pearson will play another long set on Saturay, 12:15-1:30 p.m. on the JD BBQ Hill Stage, and Tabor will play an early set, from 10:15-10:45 a.m. on the Lynchburg Radio Stage. You can get tickets at lynchburgmusicfest.com