Manchester mayor signs proclamations for water day, polio day

Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman signed a pair of proclamations Wednesday.
First, in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Conservation and Governor Bill Lee, Norman signed a proclamation for Manchester to recognize “Imagine a Day Without Water” day. This is a national education campaign designed to bring people together to highlight how water is essential, invaluable and in need of investment. Imagine what your day would be like if you turned on the tap and there was no water, no water to drink, make coffee with, shower, flush the toilet or wash clothes.
Secondly, Norman signed a proclamation recognizing Thursday, Oct. 24 as World Polio Day in Coffee County, asking citizens to join himself, the Manchester Rotary Club and Rotary International in the fight to officially eradicate polio, a cause that has been front and center for Rotary International for many years.