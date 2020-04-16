Manchester Mayor Norman issues statement to city

In the wake of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee extending his executive Stay-at-Home order, Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman released a statement Thursday to communicate with Manchester residents about operations at city hall.
Norman said the city will continue to operate on a four-day work week through May 1 and all offices will conduct business by phone from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
You can see the full statement below:
“Gov. Bill Lee has extended his “Stay-at-Home” order until April 30, with plans to reopen the economy in May. The next two weeks are critical to our public health, and we are relying on every individual to use common sense and make responsible decisions. As individuals and as a community, we can make smart choices that will protect our families, keep our most vulnerable safe, and give our health care partners time to combat this virus. Each of us has the responsibility to follow Governor Lee’s “Stay-at-Home” order, which is outlined in Executive Order 22.
“We’re going to be faced with a lot of challenges, even coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our economy has been profoundly impacted, and we are going to have to as a community come together. There are a lot of people in our community that have lost their jobs, their businesses, and their savings. Know that I will continue to do everything in my power to help our community persevere and recover.
“The City of Manchester offices will continue four-day work weeks through May 1st. All offices will conduct business by phone and online Monday thru Thursday from 7am till 5:30pm. We encourage residents to utilize our online services www.cityofmanchestertn.com, drive-up window, and night deposit boxes. The City of Manchester will continue to notify residents of any significant changes to City services through the media as necessary. If you know an elderly resident that needs assistance, please contact us at 723-8288 or 728-4652. As always, the safety and security of our residents and employees remains our top priority.”