Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman issues updated statement on city’s COVID-19 response

Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman issued an updated statement to citizens of Manchester regarding COVID-19 response on Monday, March 23. His statement is as follows:
“We all find ourselves in uncharted waters and having to navigate without the benefit of any precedent or channel markers. Rest assured, we are working with Governor Lee’s staff, other state agencies, local officials, Coffee County Emergency Mgmt. team, and Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell during this time.
“Governor Lee signed Executive Order 17 calling for businesses across the state to utilize alternative business models beginning at midnight CST on Monday, March 23, 2020 until midnight CST April 6, 2020. This order mandates alternative business models for restaurants and gyms, and addresses alcohol restrictions that will be lifted. You can find a copy of Executive Order 17 and a press release regarding Executive Order 17 on our city website (www.cityofmanchestertn.com). We have also posted a TN resource guide for funding and other resources available from the state.
“In an effort to protect all members of our community and the employees of the City of Manchester, we will continue to operate on the same procedures we implemented on March 10th, 2020, with minimal disruptions to city services. There will be no water cut-offs during this period, and we are reassessing all implemented procedures weekly.
Our local church alliance will be collaborating with the Manchester/Coffee County Senior Citizen Organization to address needs regarding elderly in our community, and how to best implement a collaborative plan of service. If you know of a senior citizen in our community needing assistance, please call 931-723-8288.
“The City of Manchester School System has announced today that City Schools will be closed until April 12th, and will be reassessing that date weekly. Also, they have announced changes in the food distribution plan effective March 23, 2020. For all updates, please go to www.manchestercitysch.org.
“We are working with Motlow Community College on a community collaborative initiative to support local businesses. On our website, you will find a link to the Local Business Survey, and we urge businesses to take time to feel out the survey. With the sharing of information, resources, and strategies we hope to promote economic resiliency for our community.
“As information becomes available from Governor Lee and State officials, we will provide all updates on our website. On behalf of the City of Manchester, I want to thank you for your continued support. Please feel free to contact us (931-728-4652) if you have any questions. I’m urging all residents of the City of Manchester to take precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We must look out for one another and remember that we are all in this together.”