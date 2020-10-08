Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman hospitalized with COVID-19 virus

Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman has been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to his daughter Pricilla Norman.
Mayor Norman tested positive on Thursday, October 1st, and was immediately hospitalized.
“We appreciate everyone’s concern about my dad’s health,” said Pricilla Norman. “We would like to thank everyone for reaching out to us, but we ask for privacy at this time. Please keep my dad and our family in your prayers.”
The city of Manchester released the following statement to Thunder Radio News: “Vice Mayor Marilyn Howard has been in constant communication with the city staff and officials to ensure the seamless operation of our city. The city implemented strict measures months ago to mitigate the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, like other cities and businesses, we have had employees impacted by the virus.”
Howard was appointed vice mayor by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in September.
Lonnie Norman in August won re-election for his third consecutive term as Manchester Mayor.
Thunder Radio will post more to this story as it is available.