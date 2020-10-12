Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman has passed away.
Norman died in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 12. Norman was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Oct. 1 and had spent much of the time since then hospitalized.
In August Norman won re-election for his third consecutive term as Manchester’s Mayor. Currently, board-appointed vice mayor Marilyn Howard is performing mayoral duties.
“With a deep sense of sadness and loss, we announce the passing of Mayor Lonnie Norman after being hospitalized for COVID-19 on Oct. 1, 2020,” the City of Manchester said. “Mayor Norman passed away in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 12, after a valiant fight against COVID-19.”
The city’s charter states, “…in case of a vacancy in the office of Mayor, the Board of Mayor
and Aldermen shall fill the vacancy with the Vice-mayor or from the
remaining members of the Board until the next regular election, at which
time someone will be elected for the balance of the term, if any, or for a
new term. ”
The next regular city election is in two years – August of 2022. Thunder Radio is currently seeking clarity as to what will be considered the next “regular election.”
We will update this story with more details as we have them this morning.