Manchester mayor completes Census online, encourages everyone to follow

Wednesday was National Census Day, and Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman celebrated by completing his Census online.
Norman said the process “was far easier to complete online that I imagined. It just took a couple of minutes and I was done. Now we need everyone else to complete their Census so we can be sure to get everyone in Manchester and Coffee County accounted for.”
If you have yet to complete your Census, it’s not too late. You can complete your census online by clicking here, or by calling 1-800-354-7271. You may also return the Census packet sent to you in the mail. Just a reminder, it is everyone’s civic duty to complete their Census. It is mandated to be done every 10 years by the United States Constitution.
For every person who is not counted, Coffee County will miss out on about $11,000 in federal money over the next 10 years. If you do not self-respond to the Census, then workers will begin knocking on your door later this spring and summer.