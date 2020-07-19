Manchester Mayor, Aldermen debate available for download and replay

Early voting for the Aug. 6 State Primary, Manchester Municipal and Tullahoma Municipal elections continue this week and will continue through Aug. 1. In Coffee County, you can early vote at the Coffee County Election Commission office on McArthur St. or the CD Stamps building in Tullahoma.
On Thursday, July 16, Thunder Radio hosted a political debate for Manchester Mayor and Aldermen candidates. If you missed that, you can listen to the podcast by clicking here.
