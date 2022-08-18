Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family.
According to MPD, Derrick Burgess Odear was last seen by his family on December 27, 2021. His family reports that he walked away from Be the Bush Ministries Treatment Facility on that day. His family believes he could be living in Nashville.
Odear is a white male, age 33, with blue eyes, brownish blonde hair, standing 6’1″ and weighing approximately 150 pounds.
If you have talked to Mr. Odear or know of his whereabouts, please contact MPD investigator Bryan Eldridge at Manchester Police Department: 931-728-2099.