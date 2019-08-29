Manchester man killed in Tuesday crash

A Manchester man has died after a one-vehicle crash on Oak Hill Rd. At approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in Coffee County.
According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol obtained by Thunder Radio, James Bradford, age 64, was driving a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruzer eastbound on Oak Hill Rd. According to trooper Kyle Turner’s report, Bradford’s vehicle veered on the right side, overcorrected, spun and went off the roadway on the left where it struck a tree where the vehicle came to a rest. This is a preliminary crash report.