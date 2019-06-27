A Manchester resident was killed Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 55 in Morrison. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 42 year old Richard Chisam was reported by a witness to be driving a Honda Civic in a reckless manner when his vehicle went out of control, crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic and crashed head-on into a GMC pickup, driven by John Currie of Decherd.
Chisam was killed in the crash. Currie, along with his wife, Dara Currie, were both airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. The THP said none of the occupants were wearing a seat belt.
Manchester Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Accident
