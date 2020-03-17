Manchester limiting person-to-person contact at city hall

Beginning Tuesday, March 17th, all person to person contact for the City of Manchester offices is suspended at city hall till further notice. This includes Codes Department, Finance Department, I.S. Department, and Mayor’s Office; with the exception of the Water Collection and Police Department Lobbies that will remain open. Offices that are closed to the public at city hall will conduct business by phone and online.
Essential City services will remain fully operational during this suspension. These departments include Water, Sanitation, and Public Works. The City of Manchester Police and Fire departments will continue to operate as usual.
Mayor Norman has asked that the water department suspend all cut-offs until 4-15-20 to ensure citizens receive water services.
We encourage residents to utilize available on-line services at www.cityofmanchestertn.com to access information, pay bills, or engage in city business when possible. We also encourage everyone to monitor the Tennessee Department of Public Health website tn.gov/health, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and other public resources to receive information and instructions on this developing situation.
The City of Manchester will continue to notify our citizens of any significant changes to City services through the media as necessary. As always, the safety and security of our residents and employees remains our top priority.
Following the CDC and State of Tennessee recommendations, I’m encouraging all individuals in our community to limit their participation in gatherings of 50 or more. The health and safety of our residents, visitors, and staff is of the highest importance at this time.