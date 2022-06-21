Manchester Independence Day celebration set for July 4th; Thunder Radio to broadcast patriotic music for fireworks

Manchester Parks and Recreation Department has announced its annual Independence Day celebration will be held on July 4th at Rotary Park.
Provided for free will be live music and a spectacular fireworks show. Thunder Radio (107.9 FM, 1320 AM) will broadcast patriotic music to go along with fireworks at 9 p.m. The live music starts at 7 p.m. with The Spazmatics performing at Rotary Amphitheatre.
There will be food trucks on site at Rotary Park to purchase meals, including Jefferson’s, Mercantile, El Oro Verde, Crazy Daisies, Common John Brewing Company, SnoBros, Ms. Pokey’s Lemonade and Bad Boys Bbq.
The event is sponsored by Manchester Tourism Commission.
Manchester Rotary Park is located at 557 N. Woodland St. next to the Manchester Recreation Complex. The fireworks will be shot from across the street from the recreation center, making other areas available for watching the fireworks.
Be sure to tune into 107.9 FM during the fireworks show to enjoy the music.