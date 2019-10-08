Manchester icon Pete Sain passes away at 79

Well known Manchester resident and businessman William Ray Sain, Jr. more commonly known as Pete Sain, passed away Sunday. He was 79. Pete was well known for many things, including being a partner in Sain Construction Company, serving on the board of Motlow Development Council, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation and being a co-founder of the Sportsmen and Businessmen’s Charitable Organization 36 years ago. Sain was also a key figure in the relocation of the Houston Oilers to the Nashville area. He was appointed to an advisory committee by late team owner Bud Adams to choose the team’s new name – which is now the Tennessee Titans. He also served in the Marine Corps from 1957 to 1960.
Pete was involved in the governor campaigns for John J. Hooker, Jr., Ned Ray McWherter and Philip Bredesen.
A memorial service for Sain will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday October 12at the First United Methodist Church in Manchester, TN. Visitation will be from Noon until the memorial service at 3 p.m.