Manchester graduate inducted into MTSU Media Wall of Fame

Manchester native Don Aaron, a 1977 graduate of Manchester Central High School, was inducted to the MTSU Media Wall of Fame last Friday.
Aaron currently works with the Metro Nashville Police Department as the public affairs director and has for 30 years. He can often be seen on television as the primary spokesperson for the department.
Aaron got his start in media working for WMSR-AM in Manchester at 16-years old where he worked on and off until graduating from MTSU.
Aaron holds a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications with minors in English and Management.