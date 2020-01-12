Manchester GO smartphone app now available to the community

Thunder Radio is excited to announce the brand new smartphone app called “Manchester GO”.
The new app, which is powered by Thunder Radio, is designed to be a one-stop source of information for everything Manchester constantly at your fingertips. Whether you need to know about an upcoming event, how to contribute to a local charity, need a phone number for a local restaurant, need to know who to contact about renting a picnic shelter at the park or just want to catch up on local news and sports, “Manchester GO” will have those answers in one place, at your fingertips.
“We are excited to offer this to our community,” said Josh Peterson, president of Thunder Radio. “As we roll this smartphone app out to the community, we welcome feedback and critiques so we can make adjustments and make it even better moving forward. The idea is to give everyone a product centered around community, whether it’s news they want or they want to quickly place an order at a local restaurant or need to find a tow for their car. We want that in one place.”
Manchester GO will even have exclusive coupons to redeem at local businesses. You can download the app starting today by clicking here on your apple or android smart device and it is free to download. After you download, we encourage you to register for prizes for an opportunity to win some Amazon Alexa Dots, Google Home Mini’s, Amazon TV Firesticks and local gift certificates.