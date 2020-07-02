Manchester fireworks set for Saturday; hear synchronized music on Thunder Radio at 107.9 FM

The City of Manchester annual Independence Day celebration will include fireworks on Saturday, July 4.
Although COVID-19 pandemic has altered this year’s celebration to look a little different with no live music or entertainment at Rotary Park this year, the city will light fireworks at 9 p.m. Saturday. These fireworks will be launched from the Manchester Recreation Center grounds at 557 N. Woodland St.
There will be synchronized music to the fireworks on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM and 1320 AM. beginning at 8:53 p.m. Saturday.
Those wanting to view the fireworks show are encouraged to find a suitable viewing area and remain socially distanced. Wherever you choose to watch from, whether it is Fred Deadman or Dave King Park, downtown Manchester or a random parking lot, you can hear synchronized music with 107.9 FM.
