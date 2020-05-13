Manchester firefighters extinguish truck fire Tuesday night

Manchester Fire and Rescue Department responded to a tractor trailer fire at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday near the Interstate 24 Exit 110 off ramp.
According to Manchester Fire Chief George Chambers, when crews arrived on scene the rear axle 5th wheel area of the tractor was on fire and the fire began spreading to the trailer.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and limit damage to the cargo – which happened to be limestone pellets. According to Chambers, of the 22 pallets of material, only one pallet was affected by the fire. No injuries were reported.