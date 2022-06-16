Manchester Fire responds to blaze on Ramsey St.

Crews with the Manchester Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire at 509 Ramsey St. on Wednesday.
Firefighters battled the blaze and temperatures with a heat index in the 100s.
Firefighters found smoke coming out of the garage area and the front of the home when they arrived. At that time, firefighters attacked the fire in the kitchen area of the home, where most of the fire was contained.
No injuries were reported – not even heat-related illness.
MFD was assisted by the Coffee County EMS, Manchester Police Department and Coffee county Communications. Duck River crews secured the electric meter and crews shut off water to the home.
Cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to fire chief George Chambers.