Manchester fire crews respond to multiple vehicle fires at LKQ Monday

Fire crews from Manchester Fire and Rescue and Hillsoro Volunteer Fire Department responded to LKQ Auto Parts on Monday to extinguish multiple vehicles on fire.
According to Manchester Fire Department Chief George Chambers, fire units arrived to find multiple vehicles involved in fire that LKQ personnel had moved away from other vehicles to prevent spreading.
Manchester firefighters were able to extinguish all fires. All vehicles in question were salvaged vehicles.
“Great assitance provided on scene by LKQ personnel and Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department crews,” said Chambers.
.