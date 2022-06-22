Manchester fire crews respond to kitchen fire on S. Spring St.

Manchester Fire Department crews responded to a home at 728 S. spring St. Saturday night (June 18th).
Crews arrived and discovered smoke coming from the rear of the home and discovered the fire was not extinguished, as reported.
Crews entered the home and extinguished the fire that was in the hood system above the stove. According to MFD, while conducting salvage and overhaul operations they discovered the fire had gotten into a void space above the hood system and into the second floor area of the home. Further investigation also revealed the fire got into some void spaces in the roof area above the kitchen.
Crews then ventilated the area and used power tools to access those spaces and ensure the fire had not traveled to other areas of the home.
No injuries were reported.