Manchester Easter egg hunts coming in April

Manchester’s Parks and Recreation Center will have its annual Easter egg hunts in the coming weeks.

The underwater egg hunt will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2 in the rec center pool. This is for ages 2-12 and there is no cost. Don’t forget to bring your water proof Easter egg basket. There is limited space for this event – preregister at the front desk, 557 N. Woodland St. in Manchester.

Outdoor Easter egg hunts will be April 16.

The egg hunt for ages 7 and under will be at 1 p.m. in Fred Deadman Park. There will be a night egg hunt for ages 8 and older at The Babe Ruth Field that begins at 8 p.m. These events are free.

Call the rec center at 931-728-0273 for more information.