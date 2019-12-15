Manchester doctor sentenced to probation, fine

Manchester doctor Harrison Yang, who was indicted in April of this year with fraud violation in relation to healthcare and overprescribing, has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a fine.
Yang, a cardiologist, will serve three years of probation and pay a $9,500 fine, according to the Chattanoogan.
Prosecutors described Yang as a “small fish” who quickly accepted responsibility for his actions. Prosecutor Louis Manzo also told the court that undercover visits showed Yang to be an actual doctor who practiced medicine and not a pill factory, but that he prescribed opioids that he should not have. Manzo added that Yang did prescribe low doses and warned patients, according to the Chattanoogan.
Yang’s attorney said that many healthcare companies have cut ties with Yang after his indictment, but that Yang still sees patients by accepting cash or working for free.
As part of his plea agreement, Yang surrendered his DEA license and can no longer prescribe opioids.