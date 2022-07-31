Manchester, Coffee County Schools return to session Monday

Both the Coffee County and Manchester City School Systems will officially return from summer break on Monday. This means the return of school zones and children walking to school.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department urges motorists to please use caution, obey school zone lights and speeds, do not drive distracted inside school zones and remember to stop for school buses with an extended stop arm activated.
For Coffee County Schools, Monday will be an abbreviated registration day from 8-10 a.m. There will be no school on Tuesday, and the first full day set for Wednesday, August 3.
There will also be multiple open houses for parents and children to visit the schools, learn their way around and meet teachers and faculty.
COFFEE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE – 5-7 p.m. Aug. 1
COFFEE COUNTY RAIDER ACADEMY OPEN HOUSE – 5-7 p.m. Aug. 1
COFFEE MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE – 5-7 p.m. Aug. 1
EAST COFFEE ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE – 5-7 p.m. Aug. 1
NORTH COFFEE ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE – 5-7 p.m. Aug. 1
HICKERSON ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE – 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 1
DEERFIELD ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE – 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 1
NEW UNION ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE – 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 1
HILLSBORO ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE – 4-5:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Meanwhile, for Manchester City Schools, Monday Aug. 1 is also a registration day from 8-9 a.m. for Westwood Elementary, Westwood Middle and College Street Elementary.
COLLEGE STREET ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE – Tuesday, Aug. 9
WESTWOOD ELEMENTARY BACK TO SCHOOL BASH – 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 1
WESTWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE – 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1