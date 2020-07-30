Manchester, Coffee County Schools release hybrid plan details

Coffee County Schools and Manchester City Schools released a joint statement Thursday that explains what a hybrid school schedule will look like in the case that active COVID-19 cases are to reach .5 percent of Coffee County’s population.
As part of the re-entry plan to school, each system agreed that they will offer regular school schedule if the COVID-19 active cases remain below 0.5 percent of the active population of Coffee County. If the count reaches 0.5 percent through 1.0 percent, there will be a hybrid plan in place. If the active count surpasses 1.0 percent, schools will not offer in-building learning.
As long as active cases remain below about 0.5 percent (or about 285 cases), schools will be in session with an online learning option for students who choose. But if numbers reach .5 percent of the county’s estimated population, the school’s will make changes. There are 188 active cases of the virus in Coffee County as of 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30.
According to Manchester Schools and Coffee County Schools, on a hybrid schedule, students will be divided into two groups – Group A and Group B. The districts are working together to ensure that family groups attend schools on the same day to minimize disruption to families. A student’s presence in Group A or Group B will be communicated on the first full day of school, Aug. 5.
If there is a hybrid schedule, Group A will attend school on Mondays and Wednesdays, Group B will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be determined by each school district if a hybrid schedule is initiated.
The most vulnerable learners will be eligible to attend more days. These students include all students in prek through second grade, students with disabilities and English language learners.