Manchester, Coffee County school boards each meet this week. County commission to meet Tuesday

The Manchester Board of Education and Coffee County Board of Education will each have regularly scheduled board meetings this week, along with the Coffee County Commission. Full details and agendas below:
MANCHESTER BOARD OF EDUCATION
REGULAR MEETING
ADMINISTRATION BUILDING – BOARD ROOM (215 E. Fort St.)
JULY 11, 2022– 5:00 P. M.
- MEETING CALLED TO ORDER
1.1 Recognition of Visitors
1.2 Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
1.3 Intent to Address the Board
- APPROVAL OF CONSENT ITEMS
2.1 Minutes – June 20, 2022
2.2 Additions/Deletions and Acceptance of Agenda
2.3 2022-2023 SY Agreement for Special Education Services
- BOARD/DIRECTOR DISCUSSION
3.1 Update on ESSER Funds
3.2 Second and Final Reading – 2.806 Bids and Quotations
- COMMUNICATION TO THE BOARD
MEA
Finance
Principals
Administrators/Directors
Director of Schools Report
- PERSONNEL ANNOUNCEMENTS
- FUTURE MEETING
The next Board meeting will be scheduled for August 8, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.
Dates of Interest
July 21-24 Summer Law Institute & School Bd Retreat Gatlinburg, TN
July 26-28, 2022 Teacher In-service
- ADJOURNMENT
COFFEE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AGENDA
COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
1343 McArthur Street / Manchester, Tennessee 37355
SUBJECT: Regular Board Meeting
DATE: July 11, 2022
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
PLACE: Coffee County Board of Education
Pledge of Allegiance
CCCHS Classroom Addition and Restroom Renovations Update – OLG (Oliver Little Gipson
Engineering, Inc.)
Spring 2022 Testing Data – Dr. Blessing
AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Call for Intent
III. General Consent Items
(*If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.)
- Minutes from June 13, 2022 Board Meeting
IV. Action Items
- Policy 4.600, Grading System / First and Final Reading
- Budget Update
V. Items for Discussion
VI. Committee Reports
VII. Student Ambassador Report
VIII. Director’s Report
- ESSER Update
COFFEE COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING TUESDAY, JULY 12, 2022. FULL AGENDA BELOW:
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
COFFEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE PLAZA. 1329 McArthur Street.
July 12, 2022 @ 6:00 p.m.
A G E N D A
REVISED
- Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
- Invocation
- Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
- Roll Call
- Approve agenda.
- Public Comments
- Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
- Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
- Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
a. Notaries
- Unfinished Business
- New Business
a. Discussion of the Sale of the Museum Property
b. Proposal to use $500,000 of ARP funds as seed money for a new Animal Control
Building with the stipulation that construction of the building begin within 18
months.
*Report of standing committee and action thereon by the commission.
*Report of special committees and action thereon by the commission.
- Statements & Announcements
- Adjournment