Manchester, Coffee County animal control will only handle emergencies

The Manchester and Coffee County Animal Shelters will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns. Only emergency situations will be addressed by the centers. Adoptions, owner surrenders and other non-emergency business will be postponed until the shelters reopen to the public, this according to a Facebook post from the Coffee County Animal Control.

Anyone with questions or problems that should be addressed, you can call the Manchester Animal Control at 931-723-7211 or the Coffee County Animal Control at 931-723-2730.