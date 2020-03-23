Manchester City Schools will remain closed through April 12, director of schools Dr. Joey Vaughn announced Monday. Schools have already been closed for the past week due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed in the future,” Vaughn said.
Thunder Radio will report more on these developments, school closures and schedule changes as that information is available.
Sign up for Thunder Radio Newsletter
Wake up every morning with the newest local news delivered straight to your email inbox. NO junk mail, no cost!