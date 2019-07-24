Manchester City Schools We Care event is set for Saturday; over 200 students to be served

The Manchester City Schools We Care event will be this Saturday, July 27th at 8 a.m. at Westwood Elementary School. The event will serve 211 students who were preregistered in April. Each student will receive an age-appropriate backpack filled with school supplies, a new outfit, hygiene supplies and a shoe voucher for the child to hand pick shoes at Shoe Sensation in Manchester. In addition, 10 lucky families will also win door prizes valued at $50 each.
Volunteers and sponsors for the event include the Children’s Advocacy Center, anti-drug coalition, health department, Manchester fire and police, United Way of Coffee and Moore Counties, Logan Stuteville with Petty Dental for preventative care bag, Shanon Stowe with Canvas Community Church for food bags and the census bureau. If you, your business or organization is interested in partnering with the Manchester City Schools Family Resource Center, contact BJ Sylvia at 931-728-3412.
In other city school news – if you are interested in the system’s ESP program, you can sign your child up on August 1 at your child’s school.