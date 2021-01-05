Manchester City Schools to serve free breakfast and lunch during virtual learning

Beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 6, the Manchester City Schools Nutrition Department will be providing breakfast and lunch for children 18 and under while virtual instruction proceeds through Jan. 15.
Meals will be served daily, Monday through Thursday (Thursday pickups will include breakfast and lunch for Friday).
College Street Elementary pickup will be from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Orr Street; Westwood Elementary pickup is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the front drop-off circle; Westwood Middle School pickup will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind the school.