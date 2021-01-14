Manchester City Schools to return to in-person learning

After a brief stint of virtual learning following the Christmas break, Manchester City School System will return to a traditional, in-person learning schedule for all students beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The system has been on a virtual schedule since returning from Christmas. Manchester City School system consists of Westwood Elementary, Westwood Middle School and College Street Elementary.
“Families who wish to continue virtual instruction should contact their child’s school for more information and guidelines,” said Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn.
The district will have early dismissal days at 12:30 p.m. every Friday through spring break.
“We will offer the Journey Afterschool Program for elementary students who need care on those days. Please contact your child’s school for more information,” added Vaughn.
City schools have the day off on Monday, Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.