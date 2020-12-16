Manchester City Schools to move to virtual learning after Christmas break

Manchester City Schools will be moving to at-home learning for a brief period of time after the upcoming Christmas.
Dr. Joey Vaughn, director of schools, made the announcement Wednesday. Manchester City Schools consists of Westwood Elementary, College Street Elementary and Westwood Middle School.
“Given the current community Covid-19 numbers and the likelihood of a spike in numbers following the upcoming holidays, Manchester City Schools will begin the new year with an at home only learning schedule for all students,” the district announced. “The district will use this option from January 6 – 15, 2021. Students will report back to in-person learning on Tuesday, January 19 (the district is closed January 18). Instruction will follow the procedures outlined below:
Pre K – 2: At Home Learning Packets
Classrooms will provide instructional packets that will allow families and students flexibility in the school day. Assignments for the week will be available at the beginning of each week. Teachers will utilize online resources when appropriate and available.
Attendance will be taken through teacher communication method of choice with parents/guardians – may include texts, Remind, Class Dojo or other communication methods.
Grades 3 – 5: At Home Learning Packets and/or Online Learning
Classrooms will have flexibility in determining the best method of instruction. A mixture of online or instructional packets will be used. Assignments for the week will be available at the beginning of each week.
Attendance will be taken through teacher communication method of choice with parents/guardians – may include texts, Remind, Class Dojo or other communication methods.
Grades 6 – 8: Online Learning
Classrooms will continue online learning.
Situations requiring modifications will be addressed as needed (lack of connectivity).
Attendance will be taken each class period.
extra information:
- Learning materials may be picked up at the school at times communicated by the school.
- Breakfast and lunch will be provided for pickup from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday. Meals for Friday will be provided on the Thursday pickup.
- Afterschool Journey will be offered virtually for students who wish to participate.