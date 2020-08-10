Manchester City Schools to go hybrid Wednesday; letter sent home to parents Monday

As expected, Manchester City Schools will go to a hybrid learning plan on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
There are multiple moving parts to this new schedule. Beginning on Wednesday, Group A students will attend schools in person while Group B will be provided distance learning materials to be completed from home. Group A students will attend schools Mondays and Wednesdays, meanwhile, group B students will attend school Tuesdays and Thursdays. While not in school, students will learn from home.
Manchester City Schools are also in the process of securing a Chromebook for every student in grades K-8. However, a national shortage of Chromebooks is slowing that process.
You can see the complete letter sent home Monday below:
On Wednesday, August 12, Manchester City Schools will move to a hybrid schedule. In this schedule, the following will be our operational procedures until we are able to move back to a traditional schedule:
Transition
• Wednesday, August 12, Group A attends school in person, Group B will be provided distance learning materials to be completed at home.
• Thursday, August 13, Group B attends school in person, Group A will be provided distance learning materials to be completed at home.
• Friday, August 14, Manchester City Schools will be closed for all students.
• Monday, August 17, full Hybrid Schedule begins.
Instruction
• Pre K, Kindergarten, 1st grade, and 2nd grade students will attend school as normal.
• Students in grades 3 through 8 will attend on an A/B schedule.
• Families were notified last week whether they would attend Monday and Wednesday, Tuesday and Thursday, or a different schedule.
• MCS students will have access to a Chromebook. At this time, the district is working to acquire one device for all students in grades K-8. There is a current shortage of Chromebooks across the nation. If your student has access to a laptop or similar device at home (other than a phone), please consider using that device. This will help the district put devices in more homes.
• On an A/B schedule, students not attending on campus will participate in Distance Learning or Virtual Learning.
Distance Learning is learning that takes place away from the physical school setting.
Methods of Distance Learning may include:
1. exploration and discovery assignments and/or practice assignments using paper or project materials that have been sent home by the classroom teacher the day that the student was in physical attendance in the classroom.
2. student check-in administered via cell phone Remind, Google Classroom or Class Dojo with the classroom teacher.
Virtual Learning is learning that takes place using Chromebooks or Ipads.
Methods of Virtual Learning may include:
1. instruction streamed in real-time
2. academic work assigned on-line. Students should begin working on tasks assigned with periodic check-ins with the classroom teacher.
• Students in grades 3-8 on an A/B schedule will be fully distance learning on Friday unless they are on a modified learning plan.
• All students participating in Distance Learning or Virtual Learning will be required to complete all assignments and feedback will be given by the teacher.
• Daily attendance will be measured by documented student work completed in the classroom, in the virtual classroom, and/or in the distance platform.
• Students who are attending on an all Virtual Schedule will be expected to continue the program daily, Monday through Friday.
Student Support
• Students participating in distance learning will be eligible to participate in the School Nutrition Program. Each Friday families will have the opportunity to request breakfast and lunch for the days students are participating in Distance Learning. Each school will send home specific information regarding meals.
• The After-school Journey Program will continue to work with our students during the hybrid schedule. Students must be registered for the program. Students who are attending via Distance Learning may attend Journey if parents wish to provide transportation. (Students may attend Monday – Friday) Students attending virtually would attend 3:15 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
We continue to explore alternatives for families with students in grades 3 through 8 who need child care assistance during the school day. That information will be communicated by Tuesday, August 11.
Our goal is to work with our families and students and provide as many opportunities as we possibly can during this difficult time. As time passes, we will monitor and adjust the programs we offer to best meet the needs of our students. Thank you for your understanding and support of Manchester City Schools.
Respectfully,
Dr. Joey Vaughn