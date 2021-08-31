Manchester City Schools to close Wednesday due to expected Bonnaroo traffic

Manchester City School System has announced that it will close schools Wednesday, Sept. 1 because of increased traffic volumes expected.
“Due to expected increased traffic volume because of weather related changes to Bonnaroo entry, Manchester City Schools will be closed Wednesday, September 1,” said Dr. Joey Vaughn. ” Students will return on September 7. There will be no extended care. “
City schools were already supposed to be closed Sept. 2 and 3 due to Bonnaroo and Sept. 6 due to Labor Day. Heavy rains from remnants of Hurricane Ida forced Bonnaroo to close entry to festival grounds, on Tuesday, increasing confidence for heavier traffic on Wednesday.
Manchester City Schools consists of Westwood Elementary, Westwood Middle and College Street Elementary. Coffee County School system is already closed for this week.