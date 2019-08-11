Manchester City Schools to cancel school Oct. 11 due to Exit 111 Festival

The Manchester City School system is announcing calendar changes due to the upcoming Exit 111 festival, which will take place October 11-13 at Great Stage Park – also known as the home to Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
The changes include the following. There will now be no school for city schools on Friday, Oct. 11. Wednesday, May 20 will now be a full day of school and Thursday, May 21, will be early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. The Last day of school will be Friday, May 22 with a 9 a.m. dismissal. This move corresponds with a move the county schools made earlier in the summer to cancel classes for Oct. 11. So, as of now, both county and city school systems will be closed on Oct. 11 while the festival is in town.
Here is Manchester Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn for more on this decision (click play to listen):